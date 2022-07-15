Biden wants to recalibrate Saudi ties, advisor says before visit
U.S. President Joe Biden wants to "recalibrate" Washington's relations with Saudi Arabia not rupture them, and will discuss human rights issues during a visit to the kingdom, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday.
He was speaking ahead of a visit by Biden to Saudi Arabia for talks with Gulf Arab leaders.
