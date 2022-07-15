Left Menu

BJP MLA Ashish Shelar urges Fadnavis to cancel BEST e-bus contract

BJP leader MLA Ashish Shelar on Friday requested Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to intervene and cancel the contract awarded by the BEST for procuring 2,100 e-buses from Evey Trans Private Limited.

BJP MLA Ashish Shelar urges Fadnavis to cancel BEST e-bus contract
BJP leader MLA Ashish Shelar on Friday requested Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to intervene and cancel the contract awarded by the BEST for procuring 2,100 e-buses from Evey Trans Private Limited. The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking had awarded the contract of procuring 2,100 e-buses to Evey Trans Private Limited. But the Bombay High Court had recently stated that the tender process was 'incorrect'.

Shelar said despite this the BEST has yet not cancelled the said contract. Shelar vide his letter to the deputy chief minister, has sought his intervention to ensure that the contract is cancelled without the BEST initiating further action with regards to the procurement of the buses. "This matter is serious and hence the government must immediately intervene," he said.

It is surprising that despite the judgement of the Bombay High Court, the BEST management is still helping this said company to get the contract, he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

