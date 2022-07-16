Left Menu

Ensure peaceful transition of power in full respect for the Constitution in Sri Lanka: UN

PTI | Updated: 16-07-2022 11:00 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 10:24 IST
  • Sri Lanka

The United Nations in Sri Lanka has urged all stakeholders in the island nation to ensure a peaceful transition of power in full respect for the Constitution and to ensure that the root causes of the current instability and people's grievances are addressed.

Following the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, UN Resident Coordinator in Sri Lanka Hanaa Singer-Hamdy said in a statement on Friday that it is imperative that the transition of power is accompanied by broad and inclusive consultation within and outside Parliament.

"The United Nations in Sri Lanka urges all stakeholders to ensure a peaceful transition of power in full respect for the Constitution. It is important that the root causes of the current instability and the people's grievances are addressed. Dialogue with all stakeholders is the best way to address the concerns and fulfil the aspirations of all Sri Lankans," she said.

Singer-Hamdy added that the authorities must ensure that in maintaining law and order the security forces exercise restraint and operate in strict compliance with human rights principles and standards.

The United Nations stands ready to provide support to the Government and people of Sri Lanka to address both immediate and long-term needs, she said.

Ranil Wickremesinghe was on Friday sworn in as Sri Lanka's interim President until Parliament elects a successor to Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who resigned after protests against his government for mishandling the economy that bankrupted the country. Wickremesinghe, 73, was sworn in as the acting president of Sri Lanka before Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya, the prime minister's office said in a statement. Rajapaksa has resigned, Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena officially announced on Friday, two days after the embattled leader fled the country in the face of massive protests against his government.

