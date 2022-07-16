Left Menu

Nadda congratulates Jagdeep Dhankhar, says his long administrative experience will benefit country

BJP president JP Nadda on Saturday said NDA's vice presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar belongs to an ordinary farmer family who has overcome social and economic obstacles and expressed confidence that the country will benefit from his long administrative experience.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2022 22:46 IST
Nadda congratulates Jagdeep Dhankhar, says his long administrative experience will benefit country
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda at BJP parliamentary board meeting in Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP president JP Nadda on Saturday said NDA's vice presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar belongs to an ordinary farmer family who has overcome social and economic obstacles and expressed confidence that the country will benefit from his long administrative experience. Nadda announced that Dhankar will be the NDA's vice presidential candidate after a meeting of the BJP Parliamentary Board at the party headquarters. He congratulated the vice presidential nominee.

"Jagdeep Dhankhar belongs to an ordinary farmer family who has overcome social and economic obstacles to reach high goals. I am confident that the country will benefit from his long administrative experience," he said. The parliamentary board meeting was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other members of the board including Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and Rajnath Singh, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP national general Secretary BL Santosh besides Nadda.

Born in an agrarian household in a remote village in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, Dhankhar completed his school education from Sainik School, Chittorgarh. After finishing his graduation in Physics, he pursued LLB from the University of Rajasthan. Despite being a first-generation professional, he became a leading lawyer in Rajasthan.

Dhankhar has practised in both the Rajasthan High Court and the Supreme Court of India. He entered public life after getting elected as a Member of Parliament from Jhunjhunu in the 1989 Lok Sabha elections. Subsequently, he also served as a Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs in 1990. In 1993, he was elected to the Rajasthan Assembly from the Kishangarh constituency in Ajmer district. In July 2019, he was appointed as the Governor of West Bengal.

(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

