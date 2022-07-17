Dhankhar's knowledge of ground problems, Constitution to be beneficial to country: Shah

NDA's Vice-Presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who congratulated him and said his understanding of ground problems and constitutional knowledge will be of great benefit to the country.

On Saturday, BJP President J P Nadda had announced that the West Bengal Governor would be the NDA's vice-presidential candidate.

"Congratulations to Shri @jdhankhar1 ji on being elected as NDA's Vice Presidential candidate. Born in a simple farmer family, Dhankhar ji's life was dedicated to the welfare of the people and upliftment of the society.

"I am sure that his understanding of ground problems and constitutional knowledge will be of great benefit to the country," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

Top BJP leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, lauded Dhankhar as a ''kisan-putra'' (son of farmer) and someone who has been working for the betterment of the society for long.

Dhankhar's election as vice president is almost a certainty as the BJP has a majority in the electoral college comprising members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Out of Parliament's current strength of 780, the BJP alone has 394 MPs, more than the majority mark of 390.

