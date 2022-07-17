Left Menu

Dhankhar's knowledge of ground problems, Constitution to be beneficial to country: Shah

NDAs Vice-Presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who congratulated him and said his understanding of ground problems and constitutional knowledge will be of great benefit to the country.On Saturday, BJP President J P Nadda had announced that the West Bengal Governor would be the NDAs vice-presidential candidate.Congratulations to Shri jdhankhar1 ji on being elected as NDAs Vice Presidential candidate.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2022 14:05 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 13:55 IST
Dhankhar's knowledge of ground problems, Constitution to be beneficial to country: Shah
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

NDA's Vice-Presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who congratulated him and said his understanding of ground problems and constitutional knowledge will be of great benefit to the country.

On Saturday, BJP President J P Nadda had announced that the West Bengal Governor would be the NDA's vice-presidential candidate.

"Congratulations to Shri @jdhankhar1 ji on being elected as NDA's Vice Presidential candidate. Born in a simple farmer family, Dhankhar ji's life was dedicated to the welfare of the people and upliftment of the society.

"I am sure that his understanding of ground problems and constitutional knowledge will be of great benefit to the country," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

Top BJP leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, lauded Dhankhar as a ''kisan-putra'' (son of farmer) and someone who has been working for the betterment of the society for long.

Dhankhar's election as vice president is almost a certainty as the BJP has a majority in the electoral college comprising members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Out of Parliament's current strength of 780, the BJP alone has 394 MPs, more than the majority mark of 390.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the Best Deals

Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the ...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health minister; UK weekly COVID-19 infections rise, booster jab programme announced and more

Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health ministe...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, Russian space agency sign deal to share space station flights - Roscosmos and more

Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, ...

 Global
4
Odd News Roundup: Venezuelan breakdancer's helmeted 'head slides' stop traffic

Odd News Roundup: Venezuelan breakdancer's helmeted 'head slides' stop traff...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022