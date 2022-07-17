NDA's presidential nominee Murmu arrives in Gujarat, meets BJP MLAs

The National Democratic Alliance's presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu arrived in Ahmedabad city on Sunday afternoon and met BJP MLAs and other party leaders from the state. Earlier, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and state BJP chief C R Paatil received Murmu after she arrived at the Ahmedabad airport to seek support for her candidature for the presidential election to be held on Monday. During the interaction with the BJP MLAs and other party leaders at a hotel in Ahmedabad, she shared the dais with CM Patel and state BJP chief Paatil.

Some of the MLAs said they were happy to have a woman candidate from a tribal community as the NDA's presidential candidate and will ensure she wins with a huge majority.

Former state chief minister Vijay Rupani said, ''I believe it is a matter of pride for all of us.'' ''All the BJP MLAs from Gujarat are excited to have a woman candidate from the tribal community to contest the presidential election. They will vote to ensure she wins with a huge majority,'' he said.

Earlier, Murmu's visit to Gujarat on Wednesday was postponed due to heavy rains in the state. The election to the country's top constitutional post will be held on Monday and lawmakers from the state are being guided about the voting process.

The Opposition's presidential poll nominee Yashwant Sinha visited Gujarat on July 8 as part of his campaign to seek support of the Congress MLAs from the state.

Murmu had earlier served as the governor of Jharkhand. If elected, she will be the first tribal woman to hold the top constitutional office.

