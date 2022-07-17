Left Menu

Chirag Paswan attends NDA meet on presidential poll

Lok Janshakti Party Ram Vilas leader Chirag Paswan Sunday attended a meeting of the BJP-led NDA on the presidential poll preparation. Paswans party also split later with five MPs led by his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras walking out.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2022 15:25 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 15:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan Sunday attended a meeting of the BJP-led NDA on the presidential poll preparation. His presence at the meeting held in Parliament is significant as he had walked out of the National Democratic Alliance in Bihar during the assembly polls due to his opposition to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United), the BJP's biggest ally in the state. Paswan's party also split later with five MPs led by his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras walking out. The Paras faction was recognised as the real LJP in Lok Sabha, and he was sworn in as a minister in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

