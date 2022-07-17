IkkJutt activists detained after protests demanding separate state for Jammu

Scores of IkkJutt Jammu Party (IJP) activists were detained by the police on Sunday after they held protests here demanding that Jammu be declared a separate state as a “solution” to the 75-year-old political problem in J and K.

The activists were raising slogans and carrying placards in support of their demand.

Led by IJP president Ankur Sharma, the outfit’s workers held protests across the city seeking to separate the Jammu province from the Kashmir Valley, saying the “only rational, national and constitutional solution to the 75-year-old Jammu’s political problem is full statehood status for the province”.

The activists were detained and bundled into buses by the policemen and taken to police lines.

The party also held protests at other places in the province, including Udhampur, Doda, Bhadrawah, Ramban, Kathua, Samba, Kishtwar, Reasi, Poonch and Rajouri.

Talking to reporters, Sharma said, ''We want separate statehood should be granted to the Jammu region and it will solve the political problem here.” He claimed “reforms of August 5, 2019 have miserably failed to produce the desired results and the people of Jammu continue to groan under the yoke of Kashmiri Muslim-centric, oppressive and highly discriminatory administration”.

“Separate Jammu state is the only panacea available to meet the national requirement, empower the people of the province to manage their own affairs themselves, defeat the enemies working day and night to change Jammu’s demography and create a Kashmir-like situation in this strategic region,” Sharma said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)