Vice presidential poll: Accept nomination with 'great humility', says Margaret Alva
Joint opposition candidate for the vice presidential election Margaret Alva on Sunday said she accepts with great humility her nomination for the August 6 poll and thanked leaders of various parties for reposing faith in her. I accept this nomination with great humility and thank the leaders of the opposition for the faith theyve put in me.
Joint opposition candidate for the vice presidential election Margaret Alva on Sunday said she accepts with ''great humility'' her nomination for the August 6 poll and thanked leaders of various parties for reposing faith in her. Alva (80) was unanimously chosen by leaders of 17 opposition parties to be the joint opposition candidate for the country's second top constitutional post.
The former Rajasthan governor is pitted against NDA candidate and West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar.
''It is a privilege and an honour to be nominated as the candidate of the joint opposition for the post of Vice President of India. I accept this nomination with great humility and thank the leaders of the opposition for the faith they’ve put in me. Jai Hind,'' Alva tweeted soon after the opposition parties announced her name.
The leaders of various opposition parties had met at the residence of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar to decide on the common candidate for the vice president's election. The last date for filing nominations is July 19.
