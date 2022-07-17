Left Menu

Devotees participate in Bonalu festival in Secunderabad

The Telangana government has already accorded status of state festival to Bonalu after formation of the new state in June 2014.Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand said elaborate security arrangements have been made for the two-day festivities.

Devotees thronged the Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad here to have darshan of the goddess, as the two-day annual Bonalu festival got underway at the temple on Sunday.

A large number of women devotees offered 'bonam' (rice, cooked along with milk and jaggery) to the goddess. The 'bonalu' festival is celebrated usually during the Hindu calendar month of 'Ashada' that falls in July/August.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Union Minister of Culture, Tourism G Kishan Reddy and his family members offered prayers to the deity. Telangana Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, TRS MLC K Kavitha, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and party MP A Revanth Reddy and several others also offered prayers. The Telangana government has already accorded status of ''state festival'' to Bonalu after formation of the new state in June 2014.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand said elaborate security arrangements have been made for the two-day festivities. Anand, on Saturday had a meeting with the organisers to ensure all arrangements are in place to facilitate the devotees and the commuters and provide hassle free darshan of the goddess. Bonalu is an annual festival celebrated in twin cities Hyderabad, Secunderabad and parts of Telangana as a thanksgiving to goddess for fulfilment of vows, and involves worship of the goddess and her various forms.

Bonalu is celebrated to ward off diseases and usher in good health, peace and prosperity.

