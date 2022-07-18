Left Menu

CM Jagan casts first vote in AP in presidential poll
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy cast the first vote as the polling process for the presidential election got underway at 10 am in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Monday.

Speaker Tammineni Sitaram was the next to exercise his franchise.

Several ministers then cast their votes.

The ruling YSR Congress pledged its support to the NDA's presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu.

The opposition Telugu Desam Party has also backed Murmu.

In effect, all 11 members of the Rajya Sabha, 25 members of Lok Sabha from AP, and 175 members of the Assembly will vote for Murmu.

