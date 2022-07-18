Left Menu

TN CM discharged from hospital, votes in Prez poll

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday voted in the Presidential election, just after he was discharged from a hospital here following recovery from COVID-19.Stalin was the first to cast his vote in the Secretariat complex and he arrived at the venue at 10 AM, when polling began.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-07-2022 11:05 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 11:03 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday voted in the Presidential election, just after he was discharged from a hospital here following recovery from COVID-19.

Stalin was the first to cast his vote in the Secretariat complex and he arrived at the venue at 10 AM, when polling began. The ruling DMK and its allies are backing the Opposition choice, former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha. The main opposition AIADMK is supporting Droupadi Murmu, the National Democratic Alliance nominee fielded by the BJP. The Chief Minister came straight to Fort St George campus after he was discharged from Kauvery Hospital, a private facility, in Alwarpet here. He had tested positive for Coronavirus on July 12 and was hospitalized two days later for investigations and observation.

