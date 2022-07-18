CM Gehlot greets people on first Monday of Shravan

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot greeted people on the first Monday of the Hindu month of Shravan.

Gehlot tweeted, ''Wishing everyone on the first Monday of the month of Shravan, praying to Lord Shiva for good health and happiness for all.'' Chanting ''Bam-Bam Bhole'', a large number of devotees reached various temples in Jaipur including Jharkhand Mahadev, Tadkeshwar, and Rozgareshwar in the morning. They performed Rudrabhishek, Jalabhishek, and Dugdhabhishek on the Shivling.

A large number of Kanwariyas (devotees of Lord Shiva) also reached Galta Kund for fetching water.

In view of the rush, additional security arrangements were also seen in many temples.

Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot also greeted people on the day.

