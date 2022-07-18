Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-07-2022 12:18 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 12:12 IST
CM Gehlot greets people on first Monday of Shravan
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot greeted people on the first Monday of the Hindu month of Shravan.

Gehlot tweeted, ''Wishing everyone on the first Monday of the month of Shravan, praying to Lord Shiva for good health and happiness for all.'' Chanting ''Bam-Bam Bhole'', a large number of devotees reached various temples in Jaipur including Jharkhand Mahadev, Tadkeshwar, and Rozgareshwar in the morning. They performed Rudrabhishek, Jalabhishek, and Dugdhabhishek on the Shivling.

A large number of Kanwariyas (devotees of Lord Shiva) also reached Galta Kund for fetching water.

In view of the rush, additional security arrangements were also seen in many temples.

Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot also greeted people on the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

