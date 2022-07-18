Left Menu

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 18-07-2022 14:14 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 14:14 IST
Prez poll: SP ally Rajbhar accompanies DyCM Pathak to cast vote in UP
The new-found political bonhomie between the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) and the BJP was on full display in the legislative assembly on Monday when Samajwadi Party ally Om Prakash Rajbhar was seen accompanying Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak to cast vote in the Presidential election.

The two leaders flashed a smile to the media before proceeding to exercise their vote.

Rajbhar told PTI, ''Droupadi Murmu ji is going to win the Presidential election and the road to Delhi passes through Lucknow. She is going to win with a huge majority.'' ''All the public representatives have decided that they want to see a tribal sister occupying the highest constitutional post in the country. ''Thanks to all the voters, who have listened to the voice of conscience and voted or will be voting for Droupadi Murmu. There is support from all the parties,'' Brajesh Pathak told PTI.

SBSP MLA from Jakhanian in Ghazipur was present with Rajbhar at the time.

The SBSP chief has publicly announced his party's vote to NDA nominee in the Presidential poll, signalling cracks in the anti-BJP opposition alliance, which is supporting rival candidate Yashwant Sinha.

The SBSP has six MLAs, including Rajbhar, in the Uttar Pradesh assembly. Rajbhar, whose party is a constituent of the Akhilesh Yadav-led opposition coalition, said his party decided to support Murmu after appeals by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Murmu herself.

The SBSP chief has stated his party's alliance with the SP was intact and that he was not parting ways with the grouping. Ministers and legislators of different political parties were seen standing in the corridor leading to Tilak Hall in the assembly, and occasionally waved at the photographers. Security personnel in large numbers have been deployed in the Vidhan Bhavan as part of tight security arrangements for the Presidential election. PTI NAV SNS SNS CJ CJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

