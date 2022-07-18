Presidential poll: Voting in Punjab, Haryana assemblies underway; SAD leader Ayali boycotts

Voting for the Presidential election is underway even as SAD MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali announced to boycott the poll over various ''unresolved'' issues related to Punjab.

In neighbouring Haryana, Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi, who had cross-voted in last month's Rajya Sabha polls, said he has voted in the Presidential election according to his ''conscience''.

Necessary arrangements for the polling had been made at the Vidhan Sabha complexes and the voting will be held till 5 pm, officials said.

In Punjab, MLAs and ministers who cast their vote so far included Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, cabinet minister Harpal Singh Cheema, cabinet minister Lal Chand Kataruchak, Congress' Partap Bajwa, Sukhpal Singh Khaira and Sukhjinder Randhawa.

In Haryana, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, and most other MLAs of the ruling BJP-JJP combine voted in the morning while legislators from the main opposition Congress exercised their franchise at around 3 pm.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) legislator from Dakha constituency in Punjab Manpreet Singh Ayali announced he will boycott the Presidential poll and blamed the BJP-led Centre as well as the previous Congress-led government for ''failing to resolve'' issues related to Punjab.

With this announcement, Ayali went against his own party, which supports NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu.

In a video message, Ayali said he was boycotting the polls at his own level. He also said the party leadership did not consult him before deciding to support Murmu.

Ayali alleged the previous Congress-led regime at the Centre always discriminated against Punjab.

He said there was a huge expectation from the BJP but ''our issues remain unresolved''.

Not allocating Punjabi speaking areas to the state, not ceding Chandigarh to Punjab and non-resolution of river water disputes were the issues that Ayali highlighted.

On the other hand, indicating that he had supported the NDA candidate, Kuldeep Bishnoi, who cast his vote in Delhi, said, ''Like Rajya Sabha, I have cast my vote in this election too as per my conscience''.

When reporters asked him about his future course of action now, Bishnoi replied, ''I will reveal this soon.'' Prior to last month's Rajya Sabha polls, Bishnoi, younger son of former Haryana chief minister late Bhajan Lal, said he would vote according to his conscience.

Speaking to reporters after casting his vote, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said he was sure of Murmu's victory on July 21.

''We will attend the oath-taking ceremony on July 25... From Haryana, we will get more votes than we have accounted for in her favour,'' Khattar said.

Earlier, speaking to reporters, Punjab Congress MLA Khaira said, ''We will vote for Yashwant Sinha and we expect that he will become the country's next President.'' In the 117-member Punjab Vidhan Sabha, the AAP has 92 MLAs while the Congress has 18.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has three legislators while the BJP has two, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) one and there is one Independent MLA.

The AAP and the Congress have declared their support to Sinha while the SAD and BSP have extended support to Murmu.

In the 90-member Haryana Assembly, the vote value of each of the MLA is 112.

In Haryana, the BJP has 40 MLAs while the Congress has 31, though Bishnoi had earlier turned rebel.

The JJP, an ally of the BJP, has 10 legislators while the Indian National Lok Dal and Haryana Lokhit Party, which are supporting the NDA candidate, have one MLA each.

Seven are Independents.

All the 10 Lok Sabha MPs from Haryana are from the BJP.

Three of the five Rajya Sabha MPs from the state are from the BJP, one is a BJP-backed Independent while one member belongs to the Congress.

