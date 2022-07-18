Prez poll: Sonia, Rahul, top Congress leaders cast their vote

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former party chief Rahul Gandhi cast their vote for the presidential elections on Monday along with other senior party leaders here.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who arrived in Parliament in a wheelchair, cast his vote in the morning. He was helped by others to cast his ballot.

Sonia Gandhi was accompanied by Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.

Rahul Gandhi arrived with the All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary, organization, K C Venugopal, and general secretary Jairam Ramesh when he came to cast his vote.

Voting for the presidential election in which NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu is pitted against joint opposition pick Yashwant Sinha began on Monday morning.

The voting process would conclude at 5 pm.

Nearly 4,800 elected MPs and MLAs are entitled to vote in the election, but nominated MPs and MLAs, and members of Legislative Councils are not.

Besides Room number 63 on the first floor of Parliament House, which has been converted into a polling station, voting is simultaneously taking place at various state assemblies.

In the national capital, voting is also underway at the Delhi legislative assembly.

Counting of votes will be held on July 21.

