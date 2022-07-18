Assam: Opposition MLAs allege discrimination in allotment of govt schemes

Opposition MLAs, comprising the Congress, CPI(M) and an independent legislator, on Monday alleged discrimination in allotment of schemes by the Assam government in their constituencies.

Submitting a memorandum to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the opposition members stated that they have been facing ''deliberate discrimination''.

Citing a number of schemes like new roads under the MMPNA, model anganwadi centres, SUHRID and anti-erosion initiatives, the members alleged the ruling alliance MLAs have been given preference and a greater share in allotment of funds.

The recent decisions of the Assam government elude the common understanding that all are equal, and give prominence to the development of only those constituencies, which have MLAs of the ruling parties, they said.

''This discrimination is not appreciative under your leadership as the head of the government, and we demand that under no consequence, the development of the constituencies where there are MLAs of the opposition parties should be compromised at the altar of the development of those constituencies where there are MLAs of the ruling parties,'' the memorandum said.

The people all the 126 assembly constituencies are the democratic citizens of Assam, it said.

''... Your government has the bounden responsibility and duty to treat all the constituencies with equal importance, given the fact that the constituencies might have been won by the opposition parties in the last general assembly elections of 2021,'' the memorandum said.

The legislators submitted the memorandum to Sarma at his chamber inside the Assam Assembly complex.

Altogether 25 MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia, Congress leaders Rakibul Hussain, Wajed Ali Choudhury and Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, CPI(M)'s Manoranjan Talukdar and independent member Akhil Gogoi, signed the memorandum.

