Anthony Fauci to retire by end of U.S. President Biden's term - Politico
Dr Anthony Fauci, an infectious disease expert who is the chief medical adviser to U.S. President Joe Biden, will retire by the end of Biden's term, he told Politico in an interview on Monday. (https://politi.co/3ch9zJL) He served on the White House coronavirus task force under former President Donald Trump. NIAID did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
- Country:
- United States
Dr Anthony Fauci, an infectious disease expert who is the chief medical adviser to U.S. President Joe Biden, will retire by the end of Biden's term, he told Politico in an interview on Monday. Fauci, 81, has been the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) since 1984 and became the face of the U.S. government's efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. (https://politi.co/3ch9zJL)
He served on the White House coronavirus task force under former President Donald Trump. NIAID did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Biden
- Fauci
- Joe Biden
- Anthony Fauci
- U.S.
- White House
- Donald Trump
- Politico
ALSO READ
North Korea says U.S.-South Korea-Japan agreement materialises U.S. plan for 'Asian NATO'
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection as boosters - EMA; U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine for monkeypox and more
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection as boosters - EMA; U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine for monkeypox and more
A polarized U.S. celebrates Independence Day
Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 4:10 PM EDT on Sunday, July 3