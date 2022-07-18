SC to hear Nupur Sharma's plea for protection from arrest on Tuesday

The Supreme Court on Tuesday will hear a plea filed by former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma seeking a stay on her arrest in the FIRs registered against her for the alleged hate statement on Prophet Muhammad. A bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala will hear the fresh application of Sharma seeking to revive her withdrawn petition which was filed to club the multiple FIRs registered in different states over her remarks.

Sharma has sought direction to club all the FIRs registered against her across the country. She said that after the top court's strong criticism of her, the fringe elements have renewed their threat to her life and also given rape threats.

Sharma has requested the apex court that since the first FIR against her was registered in Delhi, all FIRs at other places be clubbed with Delhi FIR. On July 1, the Supreme Court came down heavily on Sharma and said that she and "her loose tongue" has set the entire country on fire and she is singlehandedly responsible for what is happening in the country.

The bench had slammed Sharma for her statement made during a TV news channel debate and while referring to the Udaipur incident, where two men murdered a tailor, said her outburst is responsible for the unfortunate incident. Rejecting Sharma's request to transfer all the FIRs registered against her in many states for her alleged remarks on Prophet Mohammad, to Delhi for investigation, the bench had observed that "She has threat or she has become security threat?"

Senior advocate Maninder Singh appearing for Sharma had then withdrawn the plea. "The way she has ignited emotions across the country. This lady is singlehandedly responsible for what is happening in the country," the bench had said.

The apex court then said that Sharma should have gone to the TV and apologised to the nation. It also slammed Sharma for her arrogance and said because she is the spokesperson of a party, power has gone to her head.

It had also asked about what the Delhi Police has done after a complaint was registered against Nupur Sharma. The bench had said on her complaint a person is arrested, but despite multiple FIRs she has not yet been touched by Delhi police. The apex court was hearing a plea filed by Sharma seeking the transfer of all the FIRs registered against her across the country to Delhi for her remarks on a TV news channel debate about Prophet Muhammad which had led to violent protests and riots in many states.

After the observation made on Sharma, both the judges were targeted on social media by users. Later, while attending an event Justice JB Pardiwala even expressed concerns at the personal attacks on judges and said that personal attacks on judges for their judgments lead to a "dangerous scenario" where the judges have to think about what the media thinks instead of what the law really thinks.

Justice Pardiwala had said that social and digital media is primarily resorted to expressing personalised opinions more against the judges, rather than a constructive critical appraisal of their judgments. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)