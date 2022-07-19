Left Menu

Oppn VP candidate Margaret Alva to file nomination papers

Joint opposition candidate for vice presidential election Margaret Alva will file her nomination papers on Tuesday.The vice presidential poll will be held on August 6 to elect the successor to M Venkaiah Naidu, whose term ends on August 10.Several opposition leaders, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, are likely to accompany her.Alva will be filing her nomination papers around 11 am.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2022 09:15 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 09:15 IST
Alva will be filing her nomination papers around 11 am. Tuesday is the last date for submission of nominations for the vice presidential election.

''It's a tough election without a doubt, but I'm not afraid to take on the challenge! I sincerely thank the leaders of all the opposition parties who have supported my candidature,'' she said on Twitter after a meeting of the leaders of opposition parties at the residence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Alva, 80, is pitted against NDA's Jagdeep Dhankhar, who resigned as West Bengal governor after being nominated on Saturday evening.

Former Rajasthan governor and Congress veteran Alva was unanimously chosen as the joint opposition candidate for the post of Vice President on Sunday.

All MPs of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, including nominated members, comprise the electoral college for the vice president's election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

