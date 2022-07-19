BJP poisoning country, distorting history of independence: Brinda Karat

CPI(M) Rajasthan in-charge Brinda Karat on Tuesday said the Centre is spending crores in the name of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations but at the same time working to ''poison'' the country and distorting the history of independence.

She also accused the BJP of defying the Constitution in the name of Hindu nationalism and forgetting those who contributed to the freedom movement.

'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' is a year-long government of India initiative to mark 75 years of independence.

''The Modi government is spending crores in the name of (Azadi ka) Amrit Mahotsav but at the same time it is poisoning the country,'' Karat said at a press conference.

She said the BJP's subsidiaries had no role in the independence struggle but today it is dividing the country in the name of ''narrow nationalism''.

The BJP is openly defying the Constitution in the name of Hindu nationalism and ''insulting the sacrifices of countless martyrs by distorting the history of independence'' and forgetting those who contributed to the freedom movement, she added.

On the Agnipath scheme for contractual recruitment in the armed forces, the former MP alleged the Centre is playing with the future of the youth, the Army structure and the security of the country.

The Agnipath scheme, announced on June 14, seeks to recruit youths in the age bracket of 17-and-half and 21 for only four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years. For 2022, the upper age limit has been extended to 23 years.

Karat also criticised the Centre's decision to impose 5 to 18 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) on daily-use items from July 18, saying it is part of a conspiracy to snatch food from the mouths of the poor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)