Ballot boxes of presidential polls brought to Delhi

With this, polled material from all 30 stations including Delhi legislative assembly had reached the parliament house. The polling for the presidential election was held between 10 am to 5 pm Monday at 31 locations including the Parliament house and 30 centres within state legislative assemblies.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2022 21:58 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 21:58 IST
'Mr Ballot Box' carrying votes cast by the lawmakers in the presidential election in all states and Union territories reached the strongroom of Parliament on Tuesday evening.

The team from Manipur deposited the ballot box around 8 pm Tuesday. With this, polled material from all 30 stations including Delhi legislative assembly had reached the parliament house. The counting of votes will begin on July 21 morning to decide who will be the 15th President of India. Elected MPs and MLAs are entitled to vote in this election, therefore voting also takes place in state legislative assemblies, but votes are counted in the national capital. The ballot box from the Delhi Legislative Assembly had reached the strong room late Monday night. 'Mr Ballot Box' came seated in the front row seat in aircraft under the watchful gaze of the Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) of their respective states. The Election Commission had on Monday posted photographs of the sealed ballot boxes onboard flights accompanied by AROs. According to the EC, each ballot box was issued an e-ticket under the name 'Mr Ballot Box'. The polling for the presidential election was held between 10 am to 5 pm Monday at 31 locations including the Parliament house and 30 centres within state legislative assemblies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

