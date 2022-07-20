Govt obstinacy reason for dent in Parliament proceedings: Cong on demand for discussion on GST hike
The Congress on Wednesday alleged the Parliaments functioning is being affected because of the governments obstinacy to not allow the Oppositions demand for a discussion on hike in GST on food items.Congress General Secretary and Chief Whip in Rajya Sabha Jairam Ramesh said the Opposition has been demanding an urgent discussion on inflation and hike in GST rates but is being denied.This morning in the Rajya Sabha the Opposition led by the Congress demanded an URGENT debate on price rise and senseless GST rates on food items.
The Congress on Wednesday alleged the Parliament's functioning is being affected because of the government's obstinacy to not allow the Opposition's demand for a discussion on hike in GST on food items.
Congress General Secretary and Chief Whip in Rajya Sabha Jairam Ramesh said the Opposition has been demanding an urgent discussion on inflation and hike in GST rates but is being denied.
''This morning in the Rajya Sabha the Opposition led by the Congress demanded an URGENT debate on price rise and senseless GST rates on food items. This was denied. The House was adjourned till 2 pm. Modi Sarkar's obstinacy continues. Business in Parliament is suffering,'' Ramesh said on Twitter.
The proceedings stalled after the Opposition members protested inside the well of the House and raised slogans against the government.
The Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha have failed to transact any significant business so far since the Monsoon Session began on July 18.
