Telangana Minister attacks Modi govt over inflation

TRS Working President and Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao on Wednesday targeted the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre over issues like inflation.In a tweet, he asked, What do you call a PM who can Neither control Inflation in the country Nor Infiltration into the country

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-07-2022 13:13 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 13:13 IST
Telangana Minister attacks Modi govt over inflation
TRS Working President and Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao on Wednesday targeted the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre over issues like inflation.

In a tweet, he asked, ''What do you call a PM who can Neither control Inflation in the country Nor Infiltration into the country? A) 56” B) VishwaGuru C) Achhe Din wale D) All of the above are unparliamentary words & therefore expunged.'' Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, cited media reports that wholesale price inflation surged to a 30-year high in 2021-22. He also referred to reports that China is coming up with a second village along the Arunachal border. The ruling TRS in Telangana and opposition BJP have been engaged in a political one-upmanship as they gear up for next year's Legislative Assembly polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

