Nadda makes key appointments in BJP state units

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2022 13:37 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 13:36 IST
BJP national president JP Nadda (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
BJP president J P Nadda on Thursday made key organizational appointments in some state units of the party, drafting the RSS' Rajesh G V as general secretary (organization) in Karnataka.

Rajesh G V replaces Arun Kumar, who has returned to the RSS, considered the ideological mentor of the BJP.

Ajay Jamwal, who was the regional general secretary (organization) in charge of northeastern states, will now look after Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh units of the party in the same position, according to a BJP statement.

Manthri Srinivasulu has been moved from Telangana to Punjab as general secretary (organization).

Satish Dhond, general secretary (organization) in charge of Goa, is now the joint general secretary (organization) in West Bengal.

Those in charge of 'organization' in the BJP are drawn from the RSS and are considered key in the overall functioning of the party's organizational machinery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

