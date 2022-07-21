Left Menu

O P Ravindranath is no longer AIADMK MP, Palaniswami tell LS Speaker

Expelled Parliamentarian O P Ravindranath Kumar is longer with the AIADMK and he should not be considered as one representing the party, AIADMK interim general secretary K Palaniswami informed the Lok Sabha Speaker.

After deciding to take up the expulsion with the Lok Sabha Speaker, Palaniswami wrote a letter on Wednesday asking Om Birla not to consider Ravindranath as AIADMK MP anymore, a senior leader said on Thursday.

“The former Chief Minister (Palaniswami) has sent the letter on Wednesday to inform the developments in the AIADMK as he had done to inform the Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker, recently” he said.

Immediately after his election as the interim general secretary of the party on July 11, Palaniswami expelled his rival and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, his MP-son and several of supporters of Panneerselvam.

