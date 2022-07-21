Left Menu

Mamata, Abhishek caution TMC workers against corrupt practices

Updated: 21-07-2022 19:55 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 19:43 IST
Mamata, Abhishek caution TMC workers against corrupt practices
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and his nephew, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, on Thursday cautioned party workers against corrupt practices, and urged common people to inform the police if any of them was found involved in illegal activity.

The feisty TMC boss, while addressing the party's annual Martyrs' Day rally, also warned party activists of consequences if they spoke in public about issues that could embarrass the organisation.

''No one should take money from public by using the party's name. There are two complaints about some leaders using this Martrys' Day rally as an excuse to extort money from common people. The party will not tolerate such indiscipline. I will ask everyone to inform the police if any party worker is involved in corruption. We will take stern action against such elements,'' she said.

In an apparent reference to controversial remarks of party MP Mahua Moitra on Goddess Kali, Banerjee also said that no party leader should make comments on public platforms that might cause embarrassment for the party.

''No one is above the party and its discipline. Everybody has to abide by the party's rules and regulations,'' she said.

The ruling TMC had earlier condemned the remarks by Moitra.

Earlier, while addressing the rally, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, too, warned a section of TMC workers against corrupt practices ''Party won't tolerate if the interests of the workers are harmed.

''We won't allow contractors to run the show and sacrifice the interests of workers. Either you are a contractor or a TMC worker, both can't go hand in hand,'' the diamond Harbour MP stated.

The TMC leader said tickets for next year's panchayat polls will be distributed ''based on merit and not recommendations''.

''Just because you are close to any senior leader doesn't guarantee you party tickets in panchayat polls. You will get tickets only if you have a good track record,'' he added.

