Very proud moment for Odisha: Naveen on Murmu's prez poll victory

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-07-2022 20:17 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 20:17 IST
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated Droupadi Murmu on Thursday for emerging victorious in the presidential poll, saying it was a very proud moment for everyone in Odisha Patnaik said Murmu's journey from a humble beginning to becoming the first citizen of the country was an inspiring and a shining example of women's empowerment.

''Congratulate the daughter of #Odisha, Smt #DroupadiMurmu on being elected as 15th President of India,'' Patnaik tweeted.

''It is indeed a very proud moment for everyone in Odisha that she has been elected for the highest office in the country,'' he said.

The chief minister wished her the very best for a ''fulfilling tenure'' ahead.

Murmu has crossed the 50 per cent mark after the third round of counting. An official announcement on her win is expected after all votes are counted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

