Judicial probe ordered into killing of DSP in Nuh by mining mafia

The Haryana government has decided that a judicial probe will be conducted into the killing of a deputy superintendent of police by the mining mafia in the state's Mewat region.

State Home Minister Anil Vij said the probe will look into all aspects of illegal mining in the area.

''The Haryana government has decided to get a judicial inquiry conducted into the killing of the DSP by the mining mafia in Mewat and all other circumstances of illegal mining in that area,'' Vij said in a tweet.

Later, he told reporters that he has directed the police that the mining cases should be dealt with strictly. Action under the law will be taken against all those involved in illegal mining, Vij said.

Tauru DSP Surendra Singh, investigating illegal stone mining, had signalled a truck to stop. As the officer approached the truck to check documents, it ran over him. His gunman and driver jumped aside to safety. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead. The Nuh Police on Wednesday arrested the truck driver allegedly involved in the killing. Sabbir alias Mittar, the key accused in the case, was arrested from Rajasthan's Bharatpur district following the questioning of Ikkar, another arrested accused in the case.

Interacting with reporters on Wednesday, Vij said the BJP-led government in the state has launched a crackdown against those indulging in illegal activities, including mining.

''We carrying out raids at regular intervals and act against elements who indulge in illegal mining,'' he had said.

Vij alleged that the mining mafia flourished under the previous Congress rule in the state led by Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Hitting back, Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday said the BJP-JJP government's ''utter failure to improve the law-and-order situation is terrifying''. The former Haryana chief minister said despite being in power for eight years, the BJP government wants to blame its failures on the previous government. ''The truth is that the present government has driven the law and order of the state into a state of complete collapse. Today, neither lawmakers are safe in the state, nor the police who enforce the law, nor the common man. The mining mafia is so fearless that it does not hesitate to kill even a DSP-rank officer,'' Hooda said. He said the Congress has demanded a CBI probe into the Nuh incident.

The Congress leader alleged that the mining mafia destroyed 31 hills of the state, right under the eyes of the government. ''Not only this, the mafia also took away the sands of Yamuna. In such a situation, the government should tell whether this mafia is getting patronage or is uncontrollable,” the Leader of Opposition posed. Hooda claimed that the main reason for the ''failure of the government on every front'' is its lack of vision for the state.

''During Congress' time, our government had a vision to make Haryana a power surplus state, a hub of education, a hub of investment, crime-free and prosperous,'' he said.

