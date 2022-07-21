Left Menu

Vice President Naidu congratulates Murmu on her win

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday congratulated Droupadi Murmu for emerging victorious in the presidential election and said her deep understanding of peoples issues will greatly benefit the nation.Murmu crossed the crucial 50 per cent vote mark even when counting for the presidential poll was on.Heartiest congratulations to Smt Droupadi Murmu ji on being elected as the 15th President of India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2022 20:57 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 20:55 IST
Vice President Naidu congratulates Murmu on her win
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday congratulated Droupadi Murmu for emerging victorious in the presidential election and said her deep understanding of people's issues will greatly benefit the nation.

Murmu crossed the crucial 50 per cent vote mark even when counting for the presidential poll was on.

''Heartiest congratulations to Smt Droupadi Murmu ji on being elected as the 15th President of India! Her wide experience in public life, spirit of selfless service and deep understanding of people's issues will greatly benefit the nation. My best wishes for a successful tenure,'' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Global
2
Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID test sales; Biogen lifts profit view as MS drugs stay ahead of competition and more

Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID t...

 Global
4
NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022