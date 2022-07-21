Vice President Naidu congratulates Murmu on her win

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday congratulated Droupadi Murmu for emerging victorious in the presidential election and said her deep understanding of people's issues will greatly benefit the nation.

Murmu crossed the crucial 50 per cent vote mark even when counting for the presidential poll was on.

''Heartiest congratulations to Smt Droupadi Murmu ji on being elected as the 15th President of India! Her wide experience in public life, spirit of selfless service and deep understanding of people's issues will greatly benefit the nation. My best wishes for a successful tenure,'' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

