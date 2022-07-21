Left Menu

AP Guv, CM congratulate Murmu on election as President

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 21-07-2022 20:58 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 20:58 IST
Amaravati, July 21 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday congratulated Droupadi Murmu on her resounding victory in the presidential election.

The Governor, who also hails from Odisha, in a message said, “I congratulate Droupadi Murmu, the first tribal woman who has been elected as the 15th President of India. I have known Murmu for a long time. She is a dedicated leader who worked for the welfare of tribal people.” Harichandan said it was a proud moment for the entire tribal community and the country and wished her a “long and healthy life in the service of the people of the nation.” In his message, the Chief Minister said Murmu’s resolute victory reflected the social justice system.

“Murmu’s rich experience in public life would embellish the highest office she is elected to,” Jagan said.

TDP chief Chandrababu, in a tweet, congratulated the NDA candidate on the victory as the 15th President of India and wished her a successful and fulfilling tenure in the service of the country.

Jana Sena president and actor K Pawan Kalyan also congratulated Murmu.

“Starting her career as a teacher, she rose to become the President of the country. Her political journey is an inspiration and her services to the downtrodden sections of the society are praiseworthy,” Kalyan said in a statement.

