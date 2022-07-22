White House COVID response chief says Biden's risk of serious illness is low
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-07-2022 00:20 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 00:20 IST
President Joe Biden's risk of serious illness is dramatically lowered since he is double boosted and vaccinated, White House COVID-19 response chief Ashish Jha said on Thursday.
Biden, the oldest person ever to serve as president of the United States, has tested positive for COVID-19, is experiencing mild symptoms and will continue working but in isolation, the White House said earlier in the day.
