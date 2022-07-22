Left Menu

Even after Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Trump refused to admit election was over

The previously unseen footage was broadcast during Thursday's hearing of the House of Representatives Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack. "I just want to say Congress has certified the results without saying the elections over, OK?" Trump said.

Reuters | Updated: 22-07-2022 08:17 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 08:17 IST
Even after Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Trump refused to admit election was over

Donald Trump refused to admit in a speech the day after the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol that the 2020 election was over and that he had lost, according to new video shown on Thursday by the House committee investigating the attack.

"I don't want to say the election is over," Trump said in footage recorded as he rehearsed a Jan. 7, 2021, speech that White House staff wrote in the hope of encouraging calm after a mob of the then-president's supporters launched the deadly attack intended to overturn his election defeat. The previously unseen footage was broadcast during Thursday's hearing of the House of Representatives Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack.

"I just want to say Congress has certified the results without saying the elections over, OK?" Trump said. Unseen off-camera, his oldest daughter Ivanka could be heard helping revise the speech text. In the version of the address that was aired at the time, Trump simply said, "Now Congress has certified the results. A new administration will be inaugurated on Jan. 20."

The hearing on Thursday focused on what members said was Trump's failure to act for the 187 minutes between the end of his inflammatory speech at a rally urging supporters to march on the Capitol, and the release of a video telling them to go home.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helmets? Study reveals

Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helme...

 United States
2
This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southern Ring Nebula

This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southe...

 Global
3
(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit...

 United States
4
OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022