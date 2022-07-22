Dinesh Gunawardena sworn in as Sri Lanka's new PM
Dinesh Gunawardena took the oath as Sri Lanka's new prime minister on Friday, local television channels reported.
Gunawardena's appointment comes a day after six-time prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as the country's new president.
