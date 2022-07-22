Droupadi Murmu elected as next President of India

The Commission had announced the schedule for Election to the Office of the fifteenth President of India vide its press note dated 9th June 2022, fixing inter-alia 18th July, 2022 as the date of poll and 21st July 2022 as the date of counting. As scheduled, the poll was taken on 18th July 2022 at Parliament House in New Delhi and at all State Capitals (including NCT of Delhi and UT of Puducherry). Out of total 4796 electors who were eligible to vote, (771 MPs and 4025 MLAs), 4754 electors (763 MPs and 3991 MLAs) exercised their franchise.

The Returning Officer of the said election, the Secretary General of Rajya Sabha, after the counting of votes was over, declared Shrimati Droupadi Murmu elected as the next President of India on 21st July 2022. The process which was initiated on 15th June 2022 with the publication of programme notification in the Gazette has culminated today with the signing of the Certification of the Election of Shrimati Droupadi Murmu as the 15th President of the Republic of India by Sh. Rajiv Kumar, Chief Election Commissioner of India, and Sh. Anup Chandra Pandey, Election Commissioner. Thereafter, a signed copy of the same was handed over to the Union Home Secretary by Sh. Dharmendra Sharma, Senior Deputy Election Commissioner, and Sh. Narendra N. Butolia, Senior Principal Secretary will be read out at the time of oath-taking ceremony of the new President of India on 25th July 2022.

The Commission puts on record its sincere appreciation to entire team of the Returning Officer/Assistant Returning Officers, CEOs, ECI Observers, Delhi Police, CISF, DGCA, and BCAS for their excellent cooperation in the conduct of the aforesaid election.

(With Inputs from PIB)