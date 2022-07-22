Left Menu

Droupadi Murmu elected as next President of India

As scheduled, the poll was taken on 18th July 2022 at Parliament House in New Delhi and at all State Capitals (including NCT of Delhi and UT of Puducherry).

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2022 18:14 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 18:14 IST
Droupadi Murmu elected as next President of India
President-elect Droupadi Murmu (Photo:ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Commission had announced the schedule for Election to the Office of the fifteenth President of India vide its press note dated 9th June 2022, fixing inter-alia 18th July, 2022 as the date of poll and 21st July 2022 as the date of counting. As scheduled, the poll was taken on 18th July 2022 at Parliament House in New Delhi and at all State Capitals (including NCT of Delhi and UT of Puducherry). Out of total 4796 electors who were eligible to vote, (771 MPs and 4025 MLAs), 4754 electors (763 MPs and 3991 MLAs) exercised their franchise.

The Returning Officer of the said election, the Secretary General of Rajya Sabha, after the counting of votes was over, declared Shrimati Droupadi Murmu elected as the next President of India on 21st July 2022. The process which was initiated on 15th June 2022 with the publication of programme notification in the Gazette has culminated today with the signing of the Certification of the Election of Shrimati Droupadi Murmu as the 15th President of the Republic of India by Sh. Rajiv Kumar, Chief Election Commissioner of India, and Sh. Anup Chandra Pandey, Election Commissioner. Thereafter, a signed copy of the same was handed over to the Union Home Secretary by Sh. Dharmendra Sharma, Senior Deputy Election Commissioner, and Sh. Narendra N. Butolia, Senior Principal Secretary will be read out at the time of oath-taking ceremony of the new President of India on 25th July 2022.

The Commission puts on record its sincere appreciation to entire team of the Returning Officer/Assistant Returning Officers, CEOs, ECI Observers, Delhi Police, CISF, DGCA, and BCAS for their excellent cooperation in the conduct of the aforesaid election.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helmets? Study reveals

Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helme...

 United States
2
This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southern Ring Nebula

This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southe...

 Global
3
(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit...

 United States
4
OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022