Left Menu

Albania's ex-PM says UK has barred him from entering

Albania’s former president and prime minister, Sali Berisha, said on Friday he had been banned by London from entering the UK for supposedly having links with criminal groups. Berisha said in a statement on Friday that all accusations from Washington and London were “based on slanders.” “No one else in the government has fought organized crime, and had the results that I had,” he said.

Reuters | Tirana | Updated: 22-07-2022 23:40 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 23:37 IST
Albania's ex-PM says UK has barred him from entering
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Albania

Albania's former president and prime minister, Sali Berisha, said on Friday he had been banned by London from entering the UK for supposedly having links with criminal groups. The British embassy in Tirana said only that the United Kingdom had taken action "against several Albanian individuals with ties to criminality and corruption." It did not name Berisha.

In a similar move last year, Berisha and his family were barred by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken from entering the United States due to what Washington said were corrupt acts and abuse of power. Berisha said in a statement on Friday that all accusations from Washington and London were "based on slanders."

"No one else in the government has fought organized crime, and had the results that I had," he said. Berisha served as president from 1992 to 1997, immediately after the fall of communism in Albania, and as prime minister between 2005 and 2013.

Berisha is the de facto leader of the Democratic Party, the biggest opposition party, which he created after the collapse of the communist era. Berisha does not face any criminal proceedings in Albania.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

 Global
2
Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

 India
3
Draper wins NASA contract to deliver science investigations to Moon in 2025

Draper wins NASA contract to deliver science investigations to Moon in 2025

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Courts block Louisiana abortion laws, allow Florida's 15-week ban; Biden says he is 'doing well,' working after testing positive for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: Courts block Louisiana abortion laws, allow Florida's 1...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022