TMC running 'govt of corrupts' in West Bengal: Jyotiraditya Scindia

The Trinamool Congress is running a ''government of corrupts'' in West Bengal, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia alleged on Saturday, hours after the arrest of state Industry Minister Partha Chatterjee in the school jobs scam.

Speaking to reporters, the Civil Aviation Minister said that the level of corruption in the state was shocking and unprecedented.

''The TMC government has crossed all limits of misgovernance and corruption. The level of corruption in the state is just shocking and unprecedented. The TMC government is no longer a government for the people, it is rather the government of corrupts. The entire government is knee-deep in corruption,'' Scindia alleged.

Chatterjee was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with its investigation into the jobs scam that allegedly happened during recruitment drives by the School Service Commission (SSC). He was the education minister of the state when the alleged irregularities took place.

Scindia was in Kolkata to take stalk of the BJP's organisation in the Dumdum Lok Sabha seat, for which he has been appointed 'Pravas minister'.

BJP had lost the seat in the northern suburbs of Kolkata in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP has identified 144 Lok Sabha seats, and gave the responsibility of the party's organisation in those seats to senior leaders ahead of the 2024 elections.

Scindia took a metro ride from Dakshineswar to Baranagar and interacted with locals. He also held closed-door organisational meetings in various parts of the constituency.

