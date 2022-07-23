Punjab CM Mann offers prayers at gurdwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann paid obeisance at the gurdwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib on Saturday.

The chief minister said the sacred land is a source of inspiration for not only Sikhs but the entire humanity.

Mann said he prayed to the Almighty that his government's every action should be aimed at making Punjab a frontrunner state in the country, according to an official release.

The chief minister also prayed that the ethos of communal harmony, peace and brotherhood are strengthened in the state with every passing day, it said. PTI CHS CK

