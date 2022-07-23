Left Menu

CM announces Rs 5 lakh assistance to kin of seer who set himself afire in protest, orders probe

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday announced a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the family members of seer Vijay Das who died after setting himself on fire in a protest demanding ban on mining in Deeg town of Rajasthans Bharatpur district.

  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday announced a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the family members of seer Vijay Das who died after setting himself on fire in a protest demanding ban on mining in Deeg town of Rajasthan's Bharatpur district. He also ordered to get the matter investigated by a senior administrative officer. ''The demise of Sant Shri Vijay Baba is very sad. We made every effort to save him and provided him with better medical facilities...,'' Gehlot said in a tweet.

He further said, ''I am sad that when the government had given its in-principle consent to the demands of the seers, under what circumstances did he take this unfortunate step.'' The chief minister said it has been decided to get this incident investigated by an officer of the rank of principal secretary to the government. Also, an assistance amount of Rs 5 lakh will be given to the family members of Vijay Baba from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Earlier, opposition BJP leaders including Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, BJP state president Satish Poonia and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal blamed the state government for the death of the seer and demanded probe into the matter. The leaders also targeted the Congress government in Rajasthan over its ''inability to curb illegal mining activities'' in the state.

Seer Vijay Das had set himself afire on Wednesday during a protest demanding ban on mining. He was referred to Jaipur from where he was taken to Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi where he breathed his last in the early hours of Saturday.

