Panneerselvam names Rajya Sabha MP Dharmar, 13 others as district secretaries

OPS maintains that he is the party coordinator and treasurer and related matters are before the Election Commission and court.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-07-2022 15:47 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 15:47 IST
O Panneerselvam, leading the rebel AIADMK camp on Sunday named over a dozen 'district secretaries' inclduing Rajya Sabha MP R Dharmar and former legislators.

The appointees include VNP Venkatraman (Chennai suburban district) and Kovai K Selvaraj (Coimbatore district), both former MLAs and Dharmar (Ramanathapuram district), who was among the 6 candidates elected unopposed last month to the Upper House from Tamil Nadu. In total 14 partymen were appointed as 'district secretaries' by Panneerselvam. Meanwhile, Panneerselvam was reportedly discharged from a hospital here where he was treated for COVID-19. Panneerselvam, OPS as he is known popularly, was expelled from the party recently and he was also relieved of his post of party treasurer. The AIADMK, led by interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, has also removed Panneerselvam from his position of deputy leader in the Assembly. Representation in this regard has been sent to Speaker M Appavu by the AIADMK and OPS has staunchly opposed changes to the composition in the legislature party. The matter is before the Speaker. OPS maintains that he is the party coordinator and treasurer and related matters are before the Election Commission and court.

