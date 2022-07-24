K’taka Congress to observe 'Mauna Satyagraha' on Tuesday when Sonia appears before ED

Left Menu

The Congress in Karnataka will observe Mauna Satyagraha silent resistence on Tuesday when their party supremo Sonia Gandhi will appear before the Enforcement Directorate officials probing the alleged money laundering in National Herald case, state unit president D K Shivakumar said.He said the Mauna Satyagraha will be organised from the time Sonia Gandhi enters the ED office in New Delhi, till the time she comes out.The ED has once again summoned Sonia Gandhi on July 26.

The Congress in Karnataka will observe 'Mauna Satyagraha' (silent resistance) on Tuesday when their party supremo Sonia Gandhi will appear before the Enforcement Directorate officials probing the alleged money laundering in the National Herald case, state unit president D K Shivakumar said.

He said the 'Mauna Satyagraha' will be organized from the time Sonia Gandhi enters the ED office in New Delhi, till the time she comes out.

''The ED has once again summoned Sonia Gandhi on July 26. The politics of vendetta is continuing,'' Shivakumar told reporters here on Sunday.

The Congress state chief recalled that his mother was also harassed the same way in an alleged money laundering case compelling him to approach the court with a request to allow the investigation to take place at his residence.

''However, Sonia Gandhi did not go to court. Instead, she boldly faced the ED in their office and gave her statement. Yet the harassment has not ended,'' Shivakumar, an MLA from Kanakapura constituency said.

''Hence, the Congress party has decided to hold 'Mauna Satyagraha' in which all our MPs, MLAs, former ministers, AICC office-bearers, councilors, office-bearers, and other leaders will take part in front of Gandhi statue at Congress Bhavan at 10 am on July 26,'' Shivakumar said.

The ED had earlier questioned Gandhi on July 21 and has again summoned her on July 26, according to Shivakumar.

