Lavrov offers reassurance over Russian grain supplies in Cairo visit

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov offered reassurances over Russian grain supplies to Egypt during a visit to Cairo on Sunday, amid uncertainty over a deal to resume Ukrainian exports from the Black Sea. Egypt is one of the world's top wheat importers and last year bought about 80% of those imports from Russia and Ukraine. Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine disrupted shipments and sped up a rise in global commodity prices, delivering a financial shock to Egypt.

British PM candidate Truss sets out investment plans

British Foreign secretary Liz Truss will set out plans to create new low-regulation investment zones and more freeports on Monday, stepping up her campaign to be next prime minister. Truss and former finance minister Rishi Sunak are battling to replace Boris Johnson after a revolt against his scandal-ridden administration forced him to say he would stand down.

Diana Kennedy, British guru of Mexican cuisine, dies at 99

Diana Kennedy, a British-born food writer whose dedication to Mexico's culinary heritage helped popularize the richness of the national cuisine in the English-speaking world, has died. She was 99. The Mexican culture ministry confirmed her death, and paid tribute to Kennedy's legacy, saying that she "like few others" understood that conserving nature and its diversity was crucial to upholding the myriad culinary traditions of Mexico.

Ukraine works to resume grain exports, flags Russian strikes as risk

Ukraine pressed ahead on Sunday with efforts to restart grain exports from its Black Sea ports under a deal aimed at easing global food shortages but warned deliveries would suffer if a Russian missile strike on Odesa was a sign of more to come. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy denounced Saturday's attack as "barbarism" that showed Moscow could not be trusted to implement a deal struck just one day earlier with Turkish and United Nations mediation.

UK Labour leader Starmer sets out plan for economic growth

British opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer will set out his plan to foster economic growth on Monday, adding his voice to a debate that has dominated the Conservative Party's race to become the country's next prime minister. Starmer, criticised by some in his party for not spelling out clear policies to challenge the Conservatives who are again caught up in a leadership contest, will say his emphasis on economic growth might "challenge my party's instincts".

Exclusive-Sherman, Kennedy to visit Solomons, where fathers fought and U.S. now vies with China

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and U.S. Ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy plan next month to visit the Solomon Islands, where their fathers fought in World War Two and the United States is in a modern-day battle for influence with strategic rival China. Sherman and her delegation will commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Guadalcanal during her Aug. 6-8 visit and meet with senior officials "to highlight the enduring relationship between the United States and Solomon Islands" and the opening of a U.S. embassy in the capital, Honiara, a senior State Department official told Reuters on Sunday.

At least 17 dead after boat carrying Haitian migrants capsizes in The Bahamas

Seventeen people died after a boat carrying dozens of Haitian migrants capsized off the coast of The Bahamas, authorities said on Sunday, as more Haitians attempt to reach the United States to flee gang violence and poverty at home. Rescue teams recovered the bodies of 17 people, including an infant, and 25 people were rescued, Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Davis told a news conference. Davis said authorities believe they were on a speedboat heading for Miami.

Pope arrives in Canada on tour of 'penance' for indigenous abuse

Pope Francis landed in Canada on Sunday to kick off a week-long trip that will center around his apology on behalf of the Roman Catholic Church for the abuse that indigenous children endured at mostly church-run residential schools. "This is a trip of penance. Let's say that is its spirit," the pope told reporters after his flight took off from Rome.

Over 200 mostly Guatemalan migrants found in Mexican warehouse

Mexican security officials detained more than 200 mostly Guatemalan migrants at a warehouse in central Mexico who were waiting to be smuggled northward, the government said on Sunday.

Mexico's National Migration Institute (INM) said there were 225 migrants discovered overnight in a warehouse in Jilotepec in the state of Mexico, 194 of whom were Guatemalans. There were also 14 Hondurans, nine Nicaraguans, five Cubans and three El Salvadorans, the INM said.

U.S. to host virtual meeting on Tuesday of Indo-Pacific trade, economic ministers

The United States will host a virtual meeting on Tuesday of officials representing the 14 countries that have joined the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, as Washington seeks to expand its engagement with Asia. The ministerial meeting will be hosted by U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, their offices announced in a statement on Sunday.

