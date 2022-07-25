Left Menu

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana administered her oath at a ceremony held at Parliaments Central Hall.Many congratulations to Smt Droupadi Murmu on taking oath as the 15th President of India. I am sure that your tenure will take the pride of the country to new heights.

Updated: 25-07-2022
HM Shah congratulates Murmu on assuming charge as Prez
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and President Droupadi Murmu (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday congratulated Droupadi Murmu on assuming charge as the President of the country, and hoped that her tenure will take India's pride to new heights.

Murmu took oath as the 15th President of India. Chief Justice of India N V Ramana administered her oath at a ceremony held at Parliament's Central Hall.

"Many congratulations to Smt Droupadi Murmu on taking oath as the 15th President of India. I am sure that your tenure will take the pride of the country to new heights. Today's historic day is a wonderful example of empowerment and 'Antyodaya' of every section following democratic values," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

The oath taking ceremony was held in the presence of former president Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi amongst others.

