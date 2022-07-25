Left Menu

Xi congratulates President Murmu; Says ready to work with her to deepen cooperation, properly handle differences

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 25-07-2022 15:19 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 15:04 IST
Xi congratulates President Murmu; Says ready to work with her to deepen cooperation, properly handle differences
Chinese President Xi Jinping (File Photo)
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday congratulated his Indian counterpart Droupadi Murmu on assuming office, saying he stands ready to work with her to enhance political mutual trust, deepen practical cooperation and properly handle differences.

In a congratulatory message, President Xi pointed out that China and India are important neighbours of each other, and that a healthy and stable China-India relationship is in line with the fundamental interests of the two countries and their people, as well as conducive to peace, stability and development in the region and across the world.

Xi said that he attaches great importance to China-India relations, and stands ready to work with Murmu to enhance political mutual trust, deepen practical cooperation, properly handle differences and push bilateral ties forward on the right track, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Murmu, India's youngest president at 64 and the first to be born after Independence, took oath of office on Monday. Chief Justice of India N V Ramana administered her oath at a ceremony held at Parliament's Central Hall.

