Oppn again stalls Lok Sabha; 4 Cong MPs suspended for rest of Monsoon session

Opposition protests over price rise, GST and other issues marred proceedings in Lok Sabha for the sixth consecutive day, with four Congress members suspended for the rest of the session for their conduct.

Many members trooped into the well of the House during the question hour, shouting slogans and displaying placards.

Speaker Om Birla warned the protesting members, including from the Congress, TMC and DMK, that those who continue to shout slogans and display placards will have to do it outside the House after 3 pm.

He told them that the government was ready to discuss issues raised by them and stressed that people want the House to function.

Asking protesting members to return to their seats, he said, ''I am saying this for the last time... Parliament is the temple of democracy and it is your responsibility to maintain its dignity.'' ''This House is the temple of the country's democracy and it is your responsibility to protect the decorum of the House,'' he told the Opposition members who continued with their sloganeering.

Some opposition members, who were in the well of the House, displayed placards on prices of LPG cylinders.

Proceedings were adjourned till 3 pm after the Question Hour went on for around 20 minutes amid the din.

After the House resumed, the disruptions continued as opposition members displayed placards and raised slogans.

Rajendra Agarwal, who was chairing the proceedings, implored the opposition members to take note of the warning given by the Speaker.

As the protesting opposition members again stalled proceedings, the Chair named Congress MPs Manickam Tagore, TN Prathapan, Jothimani and Ramya Haridas. When a member is named, he or she has to immediately withdraw from the chamber of the House.

Agarwal said that the members who had been suspended had shown ''stubborn behaviour'', ''deliberately and continuously disrupted proceedings'' and ignored House rules and directions of the Speaker.

The House then passed the resolution by a voice vote and Agarwal announced their suspension. He then asked the members named in the resolution to immediately leave the House. The proceedings were then adjourned for the day.

Earlier, the Speaker on behalf of the House congratulated Droupadi Murmu for taking over as the President and that people are proud of it.

The House also expressed its appreciation for Neeraj Chopra winning the silver medal at the World Championships in the javelin throw final.

Birla said that Chopra's historic win will also be an inspiration for the country's youth.

Since the start of the monsoon session of Parliament on July 18, opposition parties, including the Congress, have been protesting against price rise and various other issues.

