Delhi: AAP volunteers raise slogans in support of Kejriwal at IPL fixture, detained

Aam Aadmi Party volunteers on Tuesday raised slogans in support of jailed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Indian Premier League fixture between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. "Jail ka Jawab vote se, slogans raised during the DC vs RR IPL match at Feroz Shah Kotla ground against the conspiracy of CM Kejriwal's arrest," Aam Aadmi Party posted on X.

The volunteers were later taken into custody by the Delhi Police. According to the police, volunteers have been detained but we will released after some time.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court on Tuesday did not pass any order on interim bail for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi Excise Policy case. A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta which during the hearing said that it will pass an order on interim bail rose without passing any order.

The apex court is likely to hear the case on Thursday or next week. Hearing arguments on interim bail for Kejriwal for election campaigning, the bench told senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the Chief Minister, that Kejriwal cannot perform official duties as the apex court does not want interference at all in the working of the government. The top court noted this while hearing the plea this morning.

The court also told Kejriwal's lawyer that if it gives interim bail to the Chief Minister, it does not want him to perform official duties as somewhere it will lead to conflict. The court said that if had there been no elections, then it would not have given any interim relief, adding, "We do not want interference at all in the working of the government."The top court also said that Arvind Kejriwal is the elected Chief Minister of Delhi and the current circumstances are extraordinary, given the ongoing Lok Sabha elections."

Kejriwal was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement on March 21, 2024. During the hearing appearing for Kejriwal, Advocate Rajat Bharadwaj apprised the court that the Supreme Court is presently hearing Arvind Kejriwal's matter on the aspect of interim bail. (ANI)

