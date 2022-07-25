Rs 2.5 lakh pension, Lutyens' bungalow among retirement benefits for Kovind

Ram Nath Kovind, who demitted office on Monday after serving as India's 14th President, moved into a fully furnished bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi which will be his home for the rest of his life, during which he will be entitled to a monthly pension of Rs 2.5 lakh.

Kovind is also entitled to secretarial staff comprising a private secretary, an additional private secretary, a personal assistant, and two peons, and office expenses up to Rs 1 lakh per annum.

According to The President's Emoluments And Pension Act, 1951, uploaded on https://legislative.gov.in/, the retired president is entitled to free medical attendance and treatment, and to the highest class travel anywhere in India, accompanied by one person, by air, rail, or steamer.

The President of India gets a salary of Rs 5 lakh every month.

A former President who demits office either after the expiration of his term or by resignation gets a pension at the rate of 50 percent of the emoluments of the President per month for the rest of his or her life, according to the Act.

Kovind, as per the laid down procedure, is entitled to a Type-VIII bungalow and has been allotted 12-Janpath, which was occupied by Ram Vilas Paswan till his death and later by his son Chirag Paswan before he had to vacate in March this year. The former President will have Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, who lives at 10 Janpath, as his new neighbor.

According to the 1951 Act, a retired President will, for the rest of his or her life, be entitled to the use of a furnished residence (including its maintenance) without payment of rent, two telephones (one for internet and broadband connectivity), one mobile phone with national roaming facility, and a car, or allowance to avail a car.

The law says that the spouse of the President is entitled to get a family pension at the rate of 50 percent of what a retiring President gets, for the rest of her/his life, in case the president dies in office, resigns, or demits office after the end of the term.

The spouse is also entitled to medical attendance and treatment free of charge for the rest of his or her life.

Such sa pouse will be entitled to the use of a furnished residence (including its maintenance) without the payment of license fees.

He or she is also entitled to a secretarial staff consisting of a private secretary and a peon, and office expenses up to Rs 20,000 per annum.

The spouse, quite like the retired President, is entitled to a free telephone and a car, or such car allowance for the rest of his or her life, and is allowed 12 top class single journeys anywhere in the country, by air, rail, or steamer, accompanied by a companion or a relative.

