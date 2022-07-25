Left Menu

President Murmu's journey an inspiration for society, says MP CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said President Droupadi Murmus journey from a ward corporator to the highest post in the country will be an inspiration for the society.After the swearing-in ceremony, the President highlighted her struggle and challenges and talked about democratic values and their strength in her address.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 25-07-2022 19:22 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 19:22 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said President Droupadi Murmu's journey from a ward corporator to the highest post in the country will be an inspiration for the society.

After the swearing-in ceremony, the President highlighted her struggle and challenges and talked about democratic values and their strength in her address. All of which is an inspiration to people, the CM was quoted as saying in an official statement released here.

''Your journey from a ward corporator to the highest post of President will inspire society and your vast experience will give it a new direction,'' Chouhan tweeted in Hindi as he congratulated her for becoming the first tribal woman president of the country.

In her speech, the President quoted Bhim Bhoi, a noted poet from the Jagannath area (Jagannathpuri).

''Mo jeevan pache narke padi thau jagat uddhar heu (I am not worried about my life's good or bad. Public welfare and well-being of the poor is the aim of my life),'' she had said.

Chouhan, who attended the swearing-in ceremony in Delhi, said ''we will follow these holy thoughts word by word''.

