Left Menu

Panneerselvam names loyalist Vaithilingam as Joint Coordinator

The AIADMK, led by interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, has also removed Panneerselvam from his position of deputy leader in the Assembly. Panneerselvam maintains that he is the party coordinator and treasurer and related matters are before the Election Commission and court.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-07-2022 21:11 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 21:11 IST
Panneerselvam names loyalist Vaithilingam as Joint Coordinator
  • Country:
  • India

O Panneerselvam, leader of the rebel AIADMK camp on Monday appointed his loyalist R Vaithilingam as the party's joint coordinator and 'expelled' 10 office-bearers.

Panneerselvam appointed Vaithilingam as the joint coordinator and named former Minister, K P Krishnan and two other supporters, JCD Prabhakar and PH Manoj Pandian as deputy party coordinators.

OPS 'expelled' 10 functionaries including former Ministers M C Sampath and Kadambur C Raju from the party for indiscipline. Panneerselvam (OPS), was expelled from the party recently and he was also relieved of his post of party treasurer. The AIADMK, led by interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, has also removed Panneerselvam from his position of deputy leader in the Assembly. Palaniswami was the joint coordinator till the general council meeting on June 23. Later, he was elected interim chief on July 11.

Representation in this regard has been sent to Speaker M Appavu by the AIADMK and OPS has staunchly opposed changes to the composition in the legislature party. The matter is before the Speaker. Panneerselvam maintains that he is the party coordinator and treasurer and related matters are before the Election Commission and court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

 Global
2
Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

 India
3
Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; SpaceX whizzes past annual launch record with Starlink mission and more

Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; S...

 Global
4
Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022