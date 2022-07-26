Left Menu

Erdogan says attack on Iraq's Dohuk a terrorist act aimed at harming Turkey-Iraq ties

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 26-07-2022 00:48 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 00:48 IST
Erdogan says attack on Iraq's Dohuk a terrorist act aimed at harming Turkey-Iraq ties
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that an attack on a mountain resort in Iraq's northern province of Dohuk last week that killed nine people was carried out by "terrorists" and was aimed at harming Turkey-Iraq ties.

Speaking to state broadcaster TRT Haber, Erdogan said Turkey had informed its NATO allies, including the United States, and Iraqi authorities of its position on the attack, and added that he called on Iraq not to fall for the propaganda by Kurdish militants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

 India
2
Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

 United States
3
Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is now critical

Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is...

 Canada
4
Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022