Erdogan says attack on Iraq's Dohuk a terrorist act aimed at harming Turkey-Iraq ties
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 26-07-2022 00:48 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 00:48 IST
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that an attack on a mountain resort in Iraq's northern province of Dohuk last week that killed nine people was carried out by "terrorists" and was aimed at harming Turkey-Iraq ties.
Speaking to state broadcaster TRT Haber, Erdogan said Turkey had informed its NATO allies, including the United States, and Iraqi authorities of its position on the attack, and added that he called on Iraq not to fall for the propaganda by Kurdish militants.
